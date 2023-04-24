KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — St. Joseph County Sheriff Mark Lillywhite will serve one year of probation after pleading guilty to two misdemeanor charges related a drunken driving crash from earlier this year.

The sheriff made his plea Monday morning during his arraignment at the Kalamazoo County courthouse.

Lillywhite faced one count of operating while intoxicated and one count of carrying a weapon while under the influence of alcohol, both of which are misdemeanors. A blood test showed his blood alcohol content level was .25, more than three times the legal limit of .08.

His lawyer, attorney Michael Hills, told Judge Richard Santoni that Lillywhite has sought and received counseling following the crash and that prosecutors did not recommend jail time.

“My client is 47 years old and has an excellent work history. He has been working as an officer for almost 30 years with zero criminal history,” Hills told the judge. “It’s been difficult especially the last five, six years. He has been working two jobs actually, including sheriff of St. Joseph County, to help alleviate some of the pressure inside his family dynamic. We all stumble, we all fall. I think it’s a question of what happens after we get back up, if we get back up. In this particular case, Mr. Lillywhite, within a week of this incident, started taking things extremely seriously.”

The crash happened around 2:20 a.m. Feb. 26 on US-131 near West YZ Avenue south of Schoolcraft. Authorities say Lillywhite, of Three Rivers, rear-ended another car, causing it to roll. No one was seriously hurt.

Data pulled from Lillywhite’s SUV showed he was going nearly 100 miles per hour in the five seconds before the crash and that he never hit the brakes. The people in the car that was hit and witnesses said the SUV’s headlights were not on.

Troopers said Lillywhite was visibly drunk, eyes bloodshot, staggering and slurring his speech. He refused a roadside breath test and was taken to the hospital for a blood draw, which happened shortly before 5 a.m.

The SUV is registered to the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office and MSP said it is Lillywhite’s duty vehicle. There were three guns in the SUV: a loaded pistol in the center console and another pistol and rifle, as well as ammunition, in the back. Police reports show that Lillywhite told troopers he wasn’t driving, though he was the only person in the SUV.

News 8 approached Lillywhite for comment after the arraignment. He declined.

At last check earlier this month, the undersheriff was running day-to-day operations at the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office. It was unclear how long that would be the case.