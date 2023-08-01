CENTREVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan residents looking to find their next furry best friend might have luck in St. Joseph County.

The St. Joseph County Animal Control Shelter is no different than many others, having more dogs than kennels. That was the case on Monday, when it posted on Facebook that they had 30 dogs housed in their 23 kennels. Some dogs have been there just a few days while others have stayed months.

“We’re usually at or near capacity all the time,” said St. Joseph County Deputy Kyle Murk, who supervises the shelter. “It seems like every time, we get more in.”

Out of the four years he’s overseen the shelter, St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Captain T.J. Baker says this year has already seen the most intakes for varying reasons.

“They may be owners’ surrender — someone just decides they can no longer care for that dog. They may be just a found dog running along the streets here in the county,” Baker explained. “But even when we have more dogs than kennels, those dogs come in together and sometimes they are kenneled together.”

Baker said shelter workers have been thinking outside the box when it comes to the concept of ‘Adopt, Don’t Shop’ — including extending its closing times on select days from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and random foster weekends throughout the year.

Pets up for adoption at St. Joseph County Animal Control Shelter. (Aug. 1, 2023) Pets up for adoption at St. Joseph County Animal Control Shelter. (Aug. 1, 2023)

“Have a trial run with the dog essentially. Make sure it’s a good fit for you and you’re a good fit for the dog,” he said. “Foster the dog out on Friday, then on Monday decide ‘Hey, this dog will work well with us, and we’re going to go ahead and adopt it.'”

If interested in adopting a dog through its shelter, St. Joseph County Animal Control can be reached on Facebook, by phone at 269.467.6475, or by email at animalcontrol@stjosephcountymi.org.