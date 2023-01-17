CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Classes at Constantine Public Schools were cancelled Tuesday because too many bus drivers called out sick, the district said.

Superintendent Joe Holloway called it a bus driver shortage, saying that a “good number” of drivers had called out sick with the flu. He said the transport director and mechanic were also out, creating a “perfect storm.”

The district said it does have substitute drivers for the next few days, and says it will be working hard to get the buses moving again.

Constantine’s closure comes after several years of bus staffing issues across West Michigan school districts. Last fall, Thornapple Kellogg Schools in Middleville cancelled some bus routes due to driver shortages. Other districts like Belding Area Public Schools, Rockford Public Schools and Wayland Public Schools have also adjusted or cancelled routes because of staffing issues within the last year.