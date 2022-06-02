CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies say that high speed was a factor in a crash that killed a Dowagiac man early Thursday.

Around 4:30 a.m., the 20-year-old man was driving southward on Youngs Prairie Road near Harder Road in a Dodge passenger car. The vehicle crossed the center line and went off the left side of the road on a curve and hit a telephone pole, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies found the driver was dead at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time, and drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash.