ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. (WOOD) — The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing 15-year-old who was reported missing Friday morning.

According to the sheriff’s department, 15-year-old Exdith Janery Rodriguez Davila reportedly left her home around 2 a.m. in an unknown direction with a backpack, her passport and a cell phone. Authorities said that her family does not know the number of the phone.

The teen is described as being 5’6″ and weighing between 120 and 130 pounds with dark hair and a white birthmark on her neck. The sheriff’s department also said that she was originally born in Nicaragua and previously lived in Goshen, Ind. which she might be trying to go to.

Davila is not believed to be in any danger, according to authorities, but they are asking the public to help locate her. if you have any information on the teen’s whereabouts you’re asked to contact the St. Joseph County Central Dispatch Center at 269.467.4195.