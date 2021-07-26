RV manufacturers bringing 450 jobs to Sturgis area

STURGIS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two related RV manufacturers are moving into Sturgis, expected to bring some 450 jobs.

Cruiser RV and Heartland Recreational Vehicles, both of which are based in Indiana and are owned by the same company, expect to sink $35.9 million into new plants in Sturgis.

Each brand got a $700,000 Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. An about $307,300 grant from the Transportation Economic Development Fund will pay to rebuild roads and expand drainage to support the Heartland project. The city of Sturgis is also offering tax abatements.

Heartland is based in Elkhart and Cruiser in Howe.

“From all of us at Cruiser and Heartland RV, we would like to thank the state of Michigan, city of Sturgis and each organization that assisted our company with the process for expanding business operations in Michigan, your partnership is greatly appreciated,” Ryan Juday, president of Cruiser RV and Heartland RV, said in a Tuesday statement released by the state. “Having access to a strong pool of talent was one of the primary reasons we chose Michigan for these expansions. This is an exciting time and we are proud to invest in a state and region that has been supportive in our mission to expand while providing excellent employment opportunities to the community.”