THREE RIVERS, Mich. (WOOD) — Rescue agencies are searching for kayaker who reportedly fell out of their boat and went under the water in the St. Joseph River, police say.

Around 5:46 a.m. on Saturday morning, police responded to the riverbank on the corner of River Drive and Wood Street in Three Rivers. Officers say they had received a report that someone fell out of a kayak near the dam and bobbed around in the water before going under and not resurfacing.

Someone who had been fishing nearby saw the kayaker fall in and tried to help, but was unable to find the person in the churning water, police said.

Local officers, deputies and firefighters searched the area until the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Dive Team arrived to search and begin recovery efforts. Fabius Park, White Pigeon and Liberty Township fire departments also responded to the scene, as well as The Michigan State Police Marine Division.

By 5 p.m. Saturday evening, the Three Rivers Police Department posted a release on their Facebook page saying the kayaker had not been found.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Three Rivers Police Department at 269.278.1235 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.