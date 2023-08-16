CENTREVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Six months after Sheriff Mark Lillywhite caused a crash while driving drunk, the St. Joseph County Commission will write a letter to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer asking her to remove him from his office, the Three Rivers Commercial-News reported.

Commissioners voted 6-1 at their Tuesday meeting to draft the letter, according to the Commercial-News. It’s expected to be sent in the next few weeks.

Lillywhite is an elected official, so the board does not have the power to simply fire him.

In February, Lillywhite — who was driving an SUV registered to the sheriff’s department — rear-ended another car on US-131 south of Schoolcraft, causing it to roll. No one was seriously injured. The investigation into the crash showed Lillywhite was going around 100 mph just before the crash happened and that his blood alcohol content was .25, more than three times the state’s legal limit of .08.

In April, Lillywhite pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges stemming from the crash and received a year of probation. While he did not lose his state police certification, the probation means he may not carry a gun. He apologized in court.

The Commercial-News reported the commissioners decided to write the letter after Lillywhite made a brief appearance before them summing up the recent happenings in the sheriff’s department. The newspaper says he left after his report and did not take questions.

Undersheriff Jason Bingaman has been serving as the face of the sheriff’s department since the crash. Lillywhite’s term runs through 2025.