THREE RIVERS, Mich. (WOOD) — A body was discovered in Three Rivers Monday afternoon, the local newspaper reports.

A person walking a dog spotted the body around 1:15 p.m., the Three Rivers Commercial-News said, citing local police. It was in some woods between the St. Joseph River and Second Avenue near Wood Street.

Authorities have not released any information about the identity of the body.

The Three Rivers Police Department and the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.