STURGIS, Mich. (WOOD) — Six months after saving a Three Rivers newspaper, publishers are launching a new newspaper for Sturgis.

The first edition of the Sturgis Sentinel was published last week.

“We got it at home and I read through it. It was actually quite well done, I thought,” said Dick Messner, a lifelong resident of Sturgis and third-generation owner of Sigrist Furniture, said.

He said he relies on local newspapers to advertise.

“They’ve been a very vital part of our business forever and ever. Since we started, we’ve used the Sturgis Journal,” he said, though he added that it has been more economical to do it online than in the hard copy newspaper. “The cost has come up significantly and the cost for digital advertising is quite reasonable.”

In December, changes in the industry forced the Three Rivers Commercial-News to announce it was shutting down. It was bought by Wilcox Newspapers days later, which kept it running. Wilcox is now publishing the Sturgis Sentinel, which is run out of the Three Rivers office and shares its staff, once weekly.

Wilcox Newspapers Assistant Publisher Jordan Wilcox said the idea for the Sturgis Sentinel was born after the Sturgis Gateway Shopper closed.

“We were contacted by some of the local advertisers, who wanted us to bring our Three Rivers Penny Saver into the area,” Wilcox wrote in a statement. “But we decided to go a step further. We’ve noticed that the local news coverage in the Sturgis area has significantly decreased, and we saw this as a great opportunity to maybe kill two birds with one stone. Therefore the Sturgis Sentinel was born. It serves as both a way to bring back local news coverage to the Sturgis area, as well as a venue for community advertisements.

“Currently, the Sturgis Sentinel is a work in progress, but we’re slowing improving,” his statement continued. “Last week’s issue saw some very promising response from the community, and if we can keep that up, who knows what great things we can accomplish for Sturgis!”

The creation of a new local newspaper reverses a trend — small, rural papers have struggled increasingly in recent years. The last-minute rescue of the Commercial-News is unusual. Another small-town newspaper in West Michigan, the Cedar Springs Post, printed its last edition in September 2022.

Robert Tomlinson, news director at the Three Rivers Commercial-News, said the creation of the Sturgis Sentinel was “fantastic”:

“With the number of cuts that have been made to the staff of the Sturgis Journal by Gannett over the last year or so, local news coverage in that part of the area is more important than ever,” he continued in a statement. “To have a new option to complement the Journal and what it continues to do is, in my opinion, a boon to Sturgis, the surrounding area, and St. Joseph County as a whole.”

Messner said it will be interesting to see what will happen with another paper in town.

“My mind tells me that two newspapers is two too many in today’s market. But, we’ll see, you know?” he said.