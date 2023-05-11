THREE RIVERS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police will hold a news conference on the 1988 Cathy Swatz homicide case.

The news conference is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Thursday. It will be streamed live on woodtv.com.

Swartz was found dead by her fiance in her Three Rivers apartment on Dec. 2, 1988. Her daughter, 9 months old at the time, was in the next room. She was beaten, stabbed multiple times and strangled to death. Investigators found self-defense wounds and signs of attempted rape.

Her ex-boyfriend was taken into custody after her death but was released days later. The investigation eventually went cold until forensic genetic genealogy tests of DNA found at the scene led investigators to Robert Waters decades later.

Waters, 53, was arrested in South Carolina on April 30 and died on Saturday at the Beaufort, S.C., County Detention Center just days before Michigan police planned to pick him up. He faced charges of open murder in the death of Swartz.

Three Rivers Police Chief Scott Boling began the conference by saying when he first became chief in January of 2022, several officers and detectives told him about the case.

“I was really touched by the motivation to keep this investigation ongoing and see if we could identify a suspect,” he said.

“I can’t imagine what the family and friends were going through, not knowing who committed this horrific crime,” he added.

He said they decided to make the case one of the top priorities for the department. Investigators started looking into using genealogy testing for the case, as blood had been found at the scene in 1988.

Michigan State Police agreed to assist the department in the investigation, Boling said.

MSP Detective Sgt. Todd Petersen acknowledged people who couldn’t see the closure of the case, including Swartz’s parents.

Petersen then talked about the day Swartz was found dead her Three Rivers apartment on Dec. 2, 1988.

Petersen said a fingerprint in blood was found in the bedroom that “was not associated to Cathy’s friends or family.” Investigators at the time could only do blood typing to eliminate suspects.

A footprint was also found. Thousands of footprints and fingerprints were taken over the course of the investigation, with no match, he said.

The fingerprint was entered into Michigan’s automated fingerprint identification system, the fifth fingerprint to be entered, but detectives found no match. In 2012, a blood sample was entered into the Combined DNA Index System, but again investigators had no match, Petersen said.

In May of 2022, the MSP Forensic Lab, which said it had a cold case grant. It offered to run the case through genealogy testing. In January of 2023, a report identified Waters’ family.

After eliminating Waters’ family members, investigators contacted police in Beaufort, South Carolina. He was arrested on April 30, and his fingerprints, footprints and DNA was collected, Petersen said.

His fingerprint matched the fingerprint found on the phone at the scene of Swartz’s death, as did his DNA and footprints.

On the morning of April 6, police in Beaufort contacted Three Rivers police and said Waters had died in his cell that morning. The jail is run by a private organization, police said at the conference.

“They do not see anything suspicious and believe the injuries that led to Mr. Water’s death where self-inflicted,” a detective said at the conference, adding he was alone in his cell when it happened.

The detective said he didn’t believe Waters was on suicide watch.

Police in South Carolina was investigating.

The detective said Waters had been cooperative when he was arrested. His wife had a lot of questions.

“I don’t know if there was conversations between he and her, I don’t know what happens behind closed doors. That’s an awful long time to have knowledge of something and to have a life separate from that,” he said.