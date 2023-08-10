CENTREVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are looking for a suspect after a vehicle chase ended in a crash near Three Rivers Saturday.

Around 2:30 a.m., St. Joseph County sheriff’s deputies responded to W Main Street near Jane Street in Centreville for reports of a large fight. When they arrived, several people ran into a vehicle and drove away. Deputies followed them.

When crossing into Three Rivers, police set out stop sticks. The vehicle almost hit the American Legion but crashed into a brick monument, deputies said. The driver fled the scene. Michigan State Police were called in to help with a K-9 search. The suspect was not found but has been identified, deputies say.

The other four people in the car were checked at the scene and had “little to no injuries,” according to deputies.

The sheriff’s office said it will be requesting charges related to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office at 269.467.9045 extension 311.