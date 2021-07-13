Three Rivers PD investigates shooting at liquor store parking lot

THREE RIVERS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a shooting in the parking lot of a liquor store in Three Rivers Monday night.

The Three Rivers Police Department said officers were called shortly after 9 a.m. Monday for a report of shots fired in the parking lot at Paul’s Pantry, located at the intersection of E. Michigan Avenue and Wood Street.

The police department did not release many details surrounding the shooting but said the victim has been identified. It’s unclear if anyone was injured in the shooting.

No suspect information was released.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sam Smallcombe at 269.278.1235 extension 140 or at SSmallcombe@threeriversmi.org.