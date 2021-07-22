Police ID man in wheelchair hit by SUV, killed in Three Rivers

THREE RIVERS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police have released the name of the man who was killed after the motorized wheelchair he was in was hit by an SUV in Three Rivers.

The Three Rivers Police Department identified the victim as 49-year-old Tony Hoyt of Three Rivers.

The crash happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Millard and S. Erie streets.

Hoyt was taken to Three Rivers Health by ambulance and then to a hospital in Kalamazoo. He later died from his injuries, according to a TRPD news release.

It’s unknown what led to the crash, which remains under investigation.