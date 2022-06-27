THREE RIVERS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police have identified the kayaker whose body was found in the St. Joseph River on Saturday as Donovan Forsythe, 26.

Forsythe was from Princeton, North Carolina, the Three Rivers Police Department said in a Facebook post.

“Three Rivers Police Department would like to extend its deepest sympathy to the family and friends of the victim,” it said.

First responders received a call around 5:45 a.m. Saturday about a man who fell out of his kayak near the dam in the area of River Drive and Wood Street, police say.

Police say after a hours-long search, Forsythe’s body was found by the Michigan State Police marine services team around 7:15 p.m.