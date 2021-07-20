Person in wheelchair hit by SUV, killed in Three Rivers

THREE RIVERS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say a person who was in a motorized wheelchair was killed after being hit by an SUV in Three Rivers Monday.

The Three Rivers Police Department said the crash happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Millard and S. Erie streets.

The person using the wheelchair was taken to Three Rivers Health by ambulance and then to a hospital in Kalamazoo. The victim later died from their injuries, according to a TRPD news release.

Police have not released the victim’s name pending family notification.

It’s unknown what led to the crash, which remains under investigation.