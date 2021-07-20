Person in wheelchair hit by SUV, killed in Three Rivers

St. Joseph County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

THREE RIVERS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say a person who was in a motorized wheelchair was killed after being hit by an SUV in Three Rivers Monday.

The Three Rivers Police Department said the crash happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Millard and S. Erie streets.

The person using the wheelchair was taken to Three Rivers Health by ambulance and then to a hospital in Kalamazoo. The victim later died from their injuries, according to a TRPD news release.  

Police have not released the victim’s name pending family notification.

It’s unknown what led to the crash, which remains under investigation.  

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!