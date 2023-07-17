WHITE PIGEON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A pedestrian was hospitalized after being hit by a car near White Pigeon last week.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. July 10 on US-131 south of Indian Prairie Road in White Pigeon Township.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office said a 39-year-old man from Elkhart, Indiana, was walking along US-131 when he stepped into traffic and was hit by a southbound car.

The pedestrian was airlifted to the hospital. His injuries were considered serious but not life-threatening, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver of the car, a 40-year-old Three Rivers man, wasn’t injured.

Neither speed nor alcohol are believed to have been involved, deputies said.