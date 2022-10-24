FAWN RIVER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a 13-year-old pedestrian was injured in a crash near Sturgis.

The crash happened shortly before 7 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Fawn River and Big Hill roads in Fawn River Township, southeast of Sturgis.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office said the vehicle, driven by a 16-year-old Sturgis resident, was heading westbound on Fawn River Road when it struck a pedestrian in the roadway.

The pedestrian, a 13-year-old Fawn River Township resident, was taken to Sturgis Hospital and then airlifted to Bronson Hospital. The sheriff’s office did not say the condition of the pedestrian.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle were not injured, according to SJCSO.

The names of those involved in the crash were not released.

The crash remains under investigation.