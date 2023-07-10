THREE RIVERS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are advising people to avoid body contact with the St. Joseph County River after untreated wastewater was spilled there.

People are discouraged from tubing, kayaking, swimming, canoeing or fishing in the river from the Broadway Street Bridge in Three Rivers “through at least Constantine,” according to the Three Rivers Police Department. They also advise keeping animals away from the water.

The advisory is in effect after untreated wastewater was released into the river because of a main break, police said.

Water samples will be analyzed to monitor coliform levels and the advisory will be in effect until those levels are back to normal.