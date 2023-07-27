THREE RIVERS, Mich. (WOOD) — A no body contact advisory has been issued for a section of St. Joseph River near Three Rivers.

The Branch-Hillsdale-St. Joseph Community Health Agency said Thursday that about 20,000 gallons of untreated wastewater were released into the St. Joseph River Wednesday. Officials said they noticed the issue around 9:30 p.m. and fixed it by 11:30 p.m.

Wednesday night’s rain overwhelmed the pumps that would typically send wastewater to the treatment plant, the agency said.

As a result of the wastewater, the Branch-Hillsdale-St. Joseph Community Health Agency issued a no body contact advisory for a section of the St. Joseph River that stretches from the Broadway Street bridge, located in Three Rivers, to the Withers Road bridge, located in Constantine Township.

Health officials advised anyone who was in contact with the river after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday to take a shower and wash their clothing.

The advisory will remain in effect until water samples from the river demonstrate normal coliform levels, according to the health agency.

On July 10, there was another no contact advisory for the St. Joseph River after a main break caused untreated wastewater to spill into the river.

The pumps that were overwhelmed Wednesday night were being used as the city worked to repair the main break, according to health officials’ Thursday statement.