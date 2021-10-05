Murder charge dismissed in 2019 Colon homicide

The scene where a man was found dead in Colon on Nov. 21, 2019. (Courtesy the Sturgis Journal)

CENTREVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — A St. Joseph County judge ruled there is not enough evidence to order a man to stand trial for murder in the 2019 death of a Colon man.

The judge’s ruling came June 8 in the case of Ethan Dingman. As a result, the case was dismissed.

Dingman had been charged with open murder in the death of Todd Schwartz, 55, who was found dead Nov. 21, 2019, in a detached garage at the salon he owned.

Authorities said at the time that Dingman, then 19, was the person who had reported the body. They added that Schwartz had been letting Dingman, who was homeless, live with him intermittently in the months prior.

Prosecutors may later choose to refile the charges against Dingman, but had not done so as of Tuesday.