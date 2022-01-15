Multi-day investigation into fake checks leads to arrest in Sturgis

STURGIS, Mich. (WOOD) – A multi-day investigation into a string of fraudulent checks that were cashed across several counties has led to an arrest in Sturgis.

On Thursday, the Sturgis Department of Public Safety – Police Division executed a search warrant in the 400 block of E. Congress Street.

During the search, officers found multiple items related to making fake checks and identification cards, the department of public safety said in a press release.

Officials said the suspect was arrested the day before on multiple warrants for similar incidents.

The Sturgis Department of Public Safety said it will be requesting additional charges through the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office.