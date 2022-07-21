CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people are dead after a crash between a pickup truck and a semi-truck on US-131 Thursday morning, police say.
It happened around on US-131 near Youngs Prairie Road in Constantine Township, the Michigan State Police said in a release. It said a northbound pickup truck crossed the centerline and hit a southbound semi-truck head-on.
Both the driver and passenger of the pickup truck were pronounced dead at the scene, MSP said. Their names have not been released pending family notification.
Police say the semi-truck driver was brought to a local hospital for injuries.
MSP troopers do not believe drug or alcohol factors.
The crash remains under investigation.