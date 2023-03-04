SHERMAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — State police are looking for suspects who cut a catalytic converter out of a training ambulance north of Sturgis last month.

It happened sometime between Feb. 17 and Feb. 21 on Shimmel Road in Sherman Township north of Sturgis, according to Michigan State Police. Troopers say suspects cut the catalytic converter out of a training ambulance. They did not say how many suspects they are looking for.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact MSP Marshall Post at 269.558.0500.