FABIUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A motorcyclist was airlifted to the hospital after a crash Tuesday in Fabius Township, troopers say.

It happened around 2 p.m. at the intersection of M-60 and Arthur L Jones Road, according to Michigan State Police.

Both a motorcycle and a car were heading east on M-60. As the car was turning north on Arthur L Jones Road, the motorcycle hit the back of the car, MSP said.

Troopers said the motorcyclist was seriously hurt and was taken by helicopter to the hospital.

No names were released Tuesday.