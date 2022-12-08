STURGIS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police are looking for a man who has been reported missing and was last seen in St. Joseph County.

Alfred Wesley Kocher, who goes by “Wes,” was last seen headed west on US-12 near Sturgis, MSP said. Troopers describe him as a 5’10” white man with gray hair and brown eyes who weighs about 180 pounds. They also said he has dementia.

Kocher was last seen wearing a black and white jacket, glasses, blue jeans, brown shoes and a tan baseball cap. He may be driving a black Ford F-150 with license plate CWD576. Police did not provide a photo of him.

MSP said Kocher may be in need of medical care.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MSP Marshall Post at 269.558.0500.