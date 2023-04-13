Authorities on scene of a head-on crash in Mottville Township on Wednesday, April 13, 2023. (Michigan State Police)

MOTTVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a man was killed in a head-on crash near White Pigeon.

Michigan State Police said the crash happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday on US-12 near Vistula Road in Mottville Township, near the Indiana border.

Investigators said a Mercedes was heading eastbound on US-12 when it crossed the center line and struck a westbound semi-truck head-on.

The driver of the Mercedes died at the scene, according to state police. He was identified as Eric Herald, 41, of Indiana.

The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.