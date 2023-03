THREE RIVERS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police are looking for two RVs they say were stolen from Three Rivers this week.

The RVs were stolen from US-131 near M-60. They are described as a gray and white Arctic Wolf and a Milestone fifth wheel camper. Troopers believe the RVs were stolen between March 28 and March 30, troopers say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at 269.558.0500 or Crime Stoppers at 574.288.STOP (7867).