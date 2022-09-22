A bucket truck that was stolen out of Leonidas Township, courtesy of Michigan State Police. (Sept. 22, 2022)

LEONIDAS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — State police are looking for a stolen bucket truck out of St. Joseph County.

The truck was reported stolen from Tallman Road at M-66 in Leonidas Township on Thursday, according to Michigan State Police. Troopers say it was stolen between 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday and 9:30 a.m. on Thursday.

MSP said the truck is a white 1995 GMC Sierra bucket truck.

A bucket truck that was stolen out of Leonidas Township, courtesy of Michigan State Police. (Sept. 22, 2022)

Anyone with information on who stole the truck or where it might be is encouraged to call the MSP Marshall Post at 269-558-0500.