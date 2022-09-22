LEONIDAS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — State police are looking for a stolen bucket truck out of St. Joseph County.
The truck was reported stolen from Tallman Road at M-66 in Leonidas Township on Thursday, according to Michigan State Police. Troopers say it was stolen between 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday and 9:30 a.m. on Thursday.
MSP said the truck is a white 1995 GMC Sierra bucket truck.
Anyone with information on who stole the truck or where it might be is encouraged to call the MSP Marshall Post at 269-558-0500.