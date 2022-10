A man bought at lime green 2020 Chevrolet Camaro with a fraudulent cashier’s check, police say. (Courtesy Michigan State Police)

WHITE PIGEON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man bought a sports car with a fraudulent cashier’s check, police say.

It happened on Oct. 2 in White Pigeon Township. A man used the fraudulent cashier’s check to buy a lime green 2020 Chevrolet Camaro, Michigan State Police said in a Wednesday release.

Police do not know who the man was.

Anyone with information is asked to called MSP at 269.558.0500 or Crime Stoppers at 574.288.STOP.