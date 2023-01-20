FLOWERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State police are investigating what they called a “suspicious” fire at a home in St. Joseph County.

The fire happened on Dec. 1 at a home on Wetherbee Road near Flowerfield Road in Flowerfield Township, south of Schoolcraft. MSP troopers said the fire started sometime between 5:15 p.m. and 5:45 p.m.

Troopers are calling it arson. No people or pets were in the home at the time of the fire, MSP said. The house suffered damage to the main bedroom, bathroom and hallway as well as smoke damage on the main floor. MSP is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the MSP Marshall Post at 269.558.0500.