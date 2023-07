SHERMAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — State police are working to find out who stole some game equipment north of Sturgis.

The break-in happened Thursday morning around the crossroads of Borgert Road and Perrin Road in Sherman Township, Michigan State Police said.

Someone stole a foosball and ping-pong table from a home.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at 269.558.0500.