MSP investigating armed robbery at store in St. Joseph Co.

Courtesy photos from the Michigan State Police of suspects in an armed robbery in St. Joseph County on June 14, 2021.

MOTTVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Troopers are investigating an armed robbery at a store in St. Joseph County that happened Monday, they said.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. at the Dollar General in Mottville Township on US-12 Highway near Theodore Street.

The suspect has been described as standing 6-foot-3 with a heavier build. The suspect vehicle is a tan or gold Chevrolet Trailblazer, and a woman was driving it, the Michigan State Police said.

Anyone with information can contact the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at 269.558.0500.