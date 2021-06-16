MSP investigating armed robbery at store in St. Joseph Co.

St. Joseph County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy photos from the Michigan State Police of suspects in an armed robbery in St. Joseph County on June 14, 2021.

MOTTVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Troopers are investigating an armed robbery at a store in St. Joseph County that happened Monday, they said.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. at the Dollar General in Mottville Township on US-12 Highway near Theodore Street.

The suspect has been described as standing 6-foot-3 with a heavier build. The suspect vehicle is a tan or gold Chevrolet Trailblazer, and a woman was driving it, the Michigan State Police said.

Anyone with information can contact the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at 269.558.0500.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!