CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An intruder is in the hospital after he was shot during a home invasion Friday night, the Michigan State Police said.

Around 11 p.m., MSP troopers were sent to Maple Road near Millers Mill Road after receiving reports that at a homeowner shot someone who broke into their house with a knife.

When troopers arrived, they found a male laying outside the home with a gunshot wound to the upper thigh. He was taken to the hospital and underwent surgery.

His condition is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call the MSP Marshall Post at 269.558.0500 or Crime Stoppers at 574.288.STOP.

The case remains under investigation.