CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police were called to the scene of a deadly multi-vehicle crash near White Pigeon Wednesday.

According to a tweet from MSP, the crash involved two vehicles along US-131 at Dickson Road in Constantine Township.

Police did not say what led up to the crash, nor did they release any information about who was killed.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area while emergency responders were on the scene.