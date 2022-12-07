Michigan State Police say they recovered some $300,000 in stolen vehicles, ATV and trailers in a bust on a car theft ring. (Courtesy MSP)

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say they got back some $300,000 in stolen cars, ATV and trailers when they busted an auto theft ring in the Three Rivers area.

No arrests were made in Tuesday’s raid, Michigan State Police said, but charges are pending against “multiple” people.

MSP says it searched three properties Tuesday: One along Welburn Road near County Line Road in Cass County’s Newberg Township, and two on Lang Road near Hampton Road in St. Joseph County’s Park Township.

Police say they found several altered trailers, five stolen trucks and three stolen ATVs.

MSP said its investigation into the auto theft ring and apparent chop shop has been ongoing for months and it’s not over yet. Anyone with more information about it is asked to call the MSP Marshall Post at 269.558.0500 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.