CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say two children were killed in a structure fire near the Indiana border early Monday morning.

Michigan State Police said shortly before 12:30 a.m. Monday, St. Joseph County dispatch received a call of a structure fire on Timm Road in Constantine Township, south of Three Rivers.

When troopers arrived, MSP said the structure was fully engulfed in flames. Two young children were killed in the fire, according to state police.

The names of the two children were not released.

It’s unknown what caused the fire.

The incident remains under investigation.

MSP said St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department, Constantine Police Department, Constantine Township Fire Department, Fabius Township Fire Department and St. Joseph County Crisis Team responded to the scene.