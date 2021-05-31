Motorcyclist injured after police chase near Parkville

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A motorcyclist was injured after a police chase in Park Township Friday.

Around 7 p.m., deputies tried to pull over a motorcycle on M-216 near US-131 for speeding, the St. Joseph Sheriff’s Department said in a Monday release.

Authorities say the motorcyclist fled and deputies chased after him until they lost sight of the motorcycle.

Later, deputies say they saw the same motorcyclist in the same spot, this time going in the opposite direction. He was driving over 100 miles per hour, the Sheriff’s Department said, and they chased him a second time.

The motorcyclist eventually veered into a ditch, hit something and crashed, authorities say.

They say the driver, an 18-year-old from Three Rivers, was taken to a local hospital for his injuries.

The Sheriff’s Department said it will be requesting charges for fleeing and eluding police, as well as multiple misdemeanor traffic offenses.

*Correction. A previous version of this article gave the wrong age for the motorcyclist. The text has been updated. We regret the error.