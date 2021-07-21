Motorcyclist dead after crash near White Pigeon

FLORENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A motorcyclist died after a crash with a pickup truck near White Pigeon Tuesday.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. on Lutz Road near Dickinson Road in Florence Township.

A pickup truck was driving southbound and started to turn at Dickinson Road, the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department said in a Wednesday release. As the motorcyclist tried to pass the pickup truck, the pickup driver changed the direction he was turning and hit the motorcycle, the sheriff’s office said.

The motorcyclist was thrown off his motorcycle.

The 47-year-old man from Sturgis died from his injuries, authorities say.

Deputies say he was wearing a helmet, and drugs, alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors.

The pickup driver was a 17-year-old from Burr Oak. One of his passengers was minorly injured, the sheriff’s office said.

The crash is still being investigated.