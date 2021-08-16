Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital following crash near Sturgis

St. Joseph County
SHERMAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash north of Sturgis last week.

It happened around 11:40 p.m. Friday on Banker Street Road at Nottawa Road in Sherman Township, between Sturgis and Centreville.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office said that an eastbound pickup truck collided with the westbound motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, a 43-year-old man from Sturgis, was airlifted to the hospital with injuries that were considered life-threatening, the sheriff’s office said.  

The driver of the truck, a 20-year-old Sturgis man, wasn’t hurt.

Authorities said they are still investigating the crash, but that alcohol does not appear to have been involved.

 

