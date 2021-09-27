Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after crash near Sturgis

STURGIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A motorcyclist was airlifted to the hospital after a crash near Sturgis Sunday.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called shortly before 8 p.m. for a report of a crash at the intersection of US-12 and White School Road in Sturgis Township.

A motorcycle, driven by a 25-year-old Sturgis woman, was heading westbound on US-12 when a car pulled out into the intersection from White School Road, colliding with the motorcycle, according to an SJCSO news release.

The woman was airlifted to the hospital with injuries the sheriff’s office said are considered life-threatening.

The driver of the car, a 75-year-old Indiana man, was not injured.

The sheriff’s office said speed may have been a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.