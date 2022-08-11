Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

STURGIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A motorcyclist was airlifted to the hospital after a crash with a semi-truck in St. Joseph County on Wednesday, deputies said.

The crash happened around 4:18 p.m. on M-66 and Bogen Road in Sturgis Township, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office. A motorcycle, driven by a 50-year-old man from Indiana was headed south on M-66 when a semi-truck driven by a 60-year-old man from Mendon pulled out into the intersection, attempting to turn north, deputies said. The vehicles collided.

The driver of the motorcycle was flown to the hospital by Samaritan Air Care and was listed in critical condition. The driver of the semi was uninjured.

Deputies say that seatbelts were worn but the motorcyclist had not been wearing a helmet. They said it was unknown whether alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation by the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office.