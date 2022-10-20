MOTTVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a hit-and-run in St. Joseph County early Thursday morning.

It happened around 5:35 a.m. on US-12 near Riverside Drive in Mottville Township. St. Joseph County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched for an injured pedestrian in the road. Investigation found that the 33-year-old White Pigeon man had been hit by an eastbound car on US-12 that left the scene.

The sheriff’s office said they have not been able to track down the car that drove off. Investigation found that it was a gray 2000-2005 Cadillac DeVille that would have damage to the front bumper and hood area.

The man, who has not been identified, was taken by ambulance to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run should contact St. Joseph County Central Dispatch at 269.467.4195 or the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department at 269.467.9045.