STURGIS, Mich. (WOOD) — The name of the man who was fatally shot at a Sturgis motel on Thursday has been released.

The Sturgis Department of Public Safety said the man has been identified as Jeremy Lampaert.

He was found with a gunshot wound in the parking lot of Country Hearth In & Suites, located at 1730 S. Centerville Rd., around 6 p.m. He was brought to the hospital where he died.

Anyone with information should call Sturgis police investigator Bryan Stuck at 260.659.7210.