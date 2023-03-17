LOCKPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was rescued from a Lockport Township river after a Thursday evening crash.

Around 7:20 p.m., deputies with the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the area of South River Road and Noah Lake Road after receiving reports about a vehicle in the river. The sheriff’s office dive and rescue team was also called.

Divers rescued a 30-year-old Three Rivers man. He was not hurt.

Investigators learned that the driver had lost control of his vehicle which left the roadway and crashed into the river, the sheriff’s office said.

The crash remains under investigation.