Man killed in single-car crash on US-131 near Three Rivers

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A driver was killed after he lost control of his vehicle and crashed near Three Rivers Monday.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called shortly after 2 p.m. Monday for a report of a crash on southbound US-131 between Heimbach and Moorepark roads in Park Township, north of Three Rivers.

A Chevrolet Tahoe was heading southbound on US-131 when the driver lost control, left the roadway, rolled over and struck several trees. Witnesses told deputies the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when the driver tried to pass or avoid hitting a combine, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver, a 51-year-old man, was killed in the crash. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to the sheriff’s office.

His name has not been released pending family notification.

Deputies are awaiting the results of an autopsy but the sheriff’s office said alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash at this time.