FABIUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was killed in a crash west of Three Rivers earlier this month.

It happened shortly before midnight July 8 on Corey Lake Road east of Knevels Court in Fabius Township.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office said an eastbound driver lost control. His car left the road and hit a tree, then rolled. The driver, 24-year-old Triston Bradshaw of Vicksburg, died at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said alcohol and speed were factors in the crash, which remained under investigation as of Monday.