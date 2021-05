FLORENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was killed in a crash east of Constantine early Tuesday morning.

It happened shortly after 5 a.m. on Featherstone Road at Sevison Road in Florence Township.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office says Randy Wayne Caruthers, 49, of Sturgis, was headed east when he lost control and his pickup truck hit a tree.

Deputies said alcohol and speed are believed to have been involved.