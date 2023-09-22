CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 66-year-old man was killed in a Thursday evening fire in Constantine Township.

Around 10:15 p.m., deputies with the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office were sent to Riverside Drive near Burke Road after receiving reports about a house fire.

When deputies arrived, they found the home fully engulfed in flames.

The sheriff’s office said a 66-year-old man was removed from the home. He died at the scene. His name has not been released.

Neighbors were evacuated for safety concerns due to power lines and flame proximity to propane tanks.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

The fire remains under investigation.