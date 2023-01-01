STURGIS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man died following a fire at an apartment building in Sturgis early Sunday.

The fire broke out before 1:30 a.m. on W. West Street near North Street.

The Sturgis Department of Public Safety says that when firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames in an upstairs apartment. When they went in, they found a man in his 50s who was not breathing. His was rushed to the hospital, where he died. His name was not released Sunday morning.

One firefighter needed treatment at the hospital for smoke inhalation after helping pull the man from the building.

Firefighters stopped the fire, containing it to the apartment where it started and the attic. The cause of the fire had not been determined as of Sunday morning, but firefighters say it does not appear to have been suspicious.

Three families who live in the building were displaced. They are getting help from the county victims’ services department and the American Red Cross.